Prof. Jagadish Mukhi Takes Oath as Nagaland Governor

By Pratidin Bureau

Professor Jagadish Mukhi took oath as the new Nagaland Governor on Friday. He was administered the oath of office at the Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall in the Nagaland Raj Bhawan.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was also present at the oath taking ceremony. Deputy CM Y Patton, MLAs and other senior officials of the state are among others who attended the ceremony.

Jagadish Mukhi succeeded RN Ravi as the governor of the state.

 “Congratulations, Prof Jagdish Mukhi on taking oath as the new Governor of Nagaland. On behalf of the people of the state, I extend a very warm welcome to you. I wish you the best for your new assignment and also for the years ahead,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said. 

Jagdish Mukhi is also serving as the Governor of Assam.

Earlier, RN Ravi was removed as Governor of Nagaland and was transferred to Tamil Nadu. 

Ravi’s removal is believed to be a result of his differences with the NSCN-IM in the ongoing Naga Peace Talks. 

