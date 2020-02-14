Professor dies in Khanapara accident

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Professor dies in Khanapara accident
In a tragic accident, an assistant professor was killed in Guwahati on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Runjun Dowerah. As per reports, she was an assistant professor of Animal Nutrition Department, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara.

According to eyewitnesses, Dowerah was riding her scooter and was hit by another one. When she fell down, a truck immediately ran over her. She was rushed to the GNRC hospitals but was declared brought dead.

Dowerah was from Machkhowa area in Dhemaji. Her husband reportedly lives in Warangal in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck immediately fled from the scene.

