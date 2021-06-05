Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga

As the onset of monsoons begins in the state, the water levels of the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are gradually increasing, which triggers a deluge at Kaziranga National Park.

On Friday, officials noted that the inundation of several parts of the Park has begun, however, no damages have been reported so far.

Due to the submerge of different areas, wild animals were seen crossing National Highway 37 for moving towards highlands.

The Kaliabor sub-division administration under Nagaon district issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in the area from Amguri to Bagori, including the highway stretch running through it.

The decision was made to minimise the risk of animals getting killed or hit by vehicles on the highway.

Highlights of the prohibitory orders: