Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga
As the onset of monsoons begins in the state, the water levels of the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are gradually increasing, which triggers a deluge at Kaziranga National Park.
On Friday, officials noted that the inundation of several parts of the Park has begun, however, no damages have been reported so far.
Due to the submerge of different areas, wild animals were seen crossing National Highway 37 for moving towards highlands.
Also Read: Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Handle
The Kaliabor sub-division administration under Nagaon district issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in the area from Amguri to Bagori, including the highway stretch running through it.
The decision was made to minimise the risk of animals getting killed or hit by vehicles on the highway.
Highlights of the prohibitory orders:
- Speed of the vehicles must not exceed 40 kmph and assembly of five or more persons shall not take place.
- Parking heavy vehicles in front of dhabas or restaurants and stopping light motor vehicles in the area at night without any valid reason or honking horns loudly is prohibited.
- Parking of LMVs at nighttime without any valid reason in the aforementioned area is prohibited.
- Carrying firearms, lethal weapons, and bows and arrows are prohibited.
- Hunting or killing of wild animals or any attempt to do so are prohibited.
- Emergency services, including police, military, forest officials, and Covid duty personnel, have been exempted from the purview of the order.