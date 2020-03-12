Prominent Cong MLA Set to Join BJP : Himanta

Speculations are rife that a prominent MLA from the Congress camp may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within one or two days.

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday gave a clear hint that a well-known Congress MLA will join the BJP very soon.

Sarma also added that few other Congress MLAs attracted towards BJP. However, Sarma maintained that this has nothing to do with Rajya Sabha election.

It may come as a jolt for the Congress. The speculation is doing rounds in political circles in the state. The MLAs and many leaders aspiring for a good career in politics see prospects and a bright future for themselves in the BJP, sources said.