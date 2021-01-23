Prominent Social Worker Laxmi Goswami Passes Away

Laxmi Goswami, a prominent social worker of Guwahati, has breathed her last on Saturday morning due to age-related issues. She was 76.

Goswami, who was known for her involvement in various social causes in Assam, held many designations including – chairperson of Guwahati’s Institute of Child Health & Mother Welfare, president of Srimanta Sankardev International Cultural Centre, founder of NGO ‘Shrishti Foundation’, founder of ‘Soujja Madhav Foundation’, and member of various organisations.

She is survived by her husband Dr Dulal Goswami and two sons.

