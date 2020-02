Promod Boro, the former president of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Friday.

Boro was one of the signatories of Bodo Peace Accord signed by the Centre, state governments with the four factions of NDFB, ABSU and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) in the national capital on January 27.