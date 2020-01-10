Propaganda machine peddling fake news on Pratidin Time

Pratidin Time on Friday clarified that some pictures regarding literary critic Hiren Gohain and Indian National Congress party (INC) that were being circulated on social media with the television channel’s template were fake.

Fake videos and photos are being shared on social media as part of a wicked “campaign” by a group of miscreants to create a false perception about largescale protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.





However, the statements were “not reported by Pratidin Time and have no relation with this Network”, the news channel said. It issued the warning: “Beware of fake news falsely attributed to Pratidin Time” with images of two statements, attributed to Gohain and INC that were published on the channel’s graphics template.