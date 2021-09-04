Proper Coordination Needed To Combat Cybercrime: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stressed the need for proper coordination and communication among the various law enforcement agencies in the country to deal with cybercrime as it has no boundaries or jurisdiction.

DGP Mahanta highlighted the importance of cyber policing and securing cyberspace in the country while inaugurating a two-day workshop, organised by Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Guwahati, CID Assam under the aegis of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He asserted that Assam Police has given importance to dealing with cases of cybercrime and hoped that the workshop will help in establishing effective and sustainable coordination among all law and order enforcement agencies across the country.