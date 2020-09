A major fire that broke out at Kaki in Lanka in the wee hours of Thursday has destroyed properties worth 60-70 lakhs.

It is believed that the fire started due to the bursting of around 15 gas cylinders stocked in the hardware store of one Arun Bora. The fire then spread to other establishments nearby.

A businessman, Jayanta Bora, who was sleeping inside one of the ten shops that got gutted, had a close shave.