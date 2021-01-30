NationalTop Stories

Proposal to Farmers’ on Farm Laws Still Stands: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government’s proposal to the protesting farmers’ on the farm laws still stands. The statement was made at the all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister adding that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers.

The Prime Minister also said a resolution to the issues should be found through dialogue while asserting that everyone has to think about the nation. 

According to the sources, PM Narendra Modi asserted that the government’s proposal to the farm laws still stands. “The government’s proposal still stands. Please convey this to your supporters. The resolution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi said, “I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said, we’ve not reached to consensus but we’re giving you [farmers] the offer and you may go and deliberate. He [Narendra Singh Tomar] told farmers that he was just a phone call away.”

PM Narendra Modi also asserted that his government has been continuously trying to resolve the issues raised by protesting farmers through talks, reported India Today.

