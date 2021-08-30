Top StoriesWorld

“Protect Us!”: Afghan Journalists’ Open Letter To World

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: United Nations

In an open letter to the United Nations, human rights bodies, media-supporting organisations, and international communities, journalists from and working in Afghanistan urged to safeguard them against threats from the ongoing atrocities after Taliban recaptured the war-torn country.

The letter was signed by 150 mediapersons on Saturday.

“Considering the increasing challenges and threats facing media workers, as well as their families and property, we urge the United Nations and donor countries to take action to save our lives and our families,” the letter read as published by Afghanistan run news outlet ToloNews.

Related News

ONGC To Build Personal Gym For Lovlina Borgohain

Jacquieline Fernandes Questioned By ED In Money Laundering…

Assam: Another Employee of Defunct Nagaon Paper Mill Dies

West Bengal BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh Joins TMC, Says BJP Is Into…

The letter comes following the collapse of the former Afghan government on August 15. Moreover, three journalists were killed in the twin explosion outside Kabul international airport last Thursday.

Several mediapersons said the world must take action to defend Afghan journalists and media as they have been working relentlessly for freedom of speech over the last two decades. Women journalists, specifically have been restricted from working and are living in uncertainties.

Meanwhile, according to the reports of ToloNews Afghan media workers have also launched a social media campaign calling on international organisations to address their challenges and make their fate clear and a number of owners and officials of media companies even stated that access information has been completely limited following the collapse of the Ghani administration.  

You might also like
Assam

Sonowal postpones Indo-Bangla stakeholders’ meet

Entertainment

Assamese Short Film at International Fests

National

Modi, Xi, Putin to meet on sidelines of G20 summit

Assam

Dacoit arrested with arms in Nagaon

National

Kartarpur Gurudwara: Visa-Free Access To Indian Pilgrims

Top Stories

“SSR Was Strangled To Death” – Family Lawyer