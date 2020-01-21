Protest as you like but CAA won’t be withdrawn : Shah

‘Protest as you like but the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be withdrawn’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday.

The debate on the CAA was a ‘fight’ between those who wanted the good of the country and those who wanted to “break the country into pieces,” he said, using the phrase ‘Bharat ke tukde’ to target the CAA critics.

Shah, who was addressing a rally in support of the CAA, said: “Today I have come to Lucknow to say it aloud that whoever wants to protest, can protest, but the CAA won’t be taken back.”

His comment came as a sit-in by women at the Hussainabad Clock Tower hit the fifth day.