Protest at Shaheen Bagh peaceful: Interlocutor

The protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is peaceful, said former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Wajahat Habibullah in the Supreme Court. In his affidavit on the road blockage in Shaheen Bagh, Habibullah also said that the police have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.

The apex court earlier this week appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran, and Wajahat Habibullah as interlocutors to talk to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh and urge them to clear the road.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of people have been holding a sit-in protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area since December last year.