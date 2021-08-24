Protestors Damage Police Bunker Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

Amid a protest at the inter-state border along West Karbi Anglong and Ri Bhoi on Tuesday, a group of people from Meghalaya on Tuesday damaged a bunker of the Assam Police said.

As per reports, senior police officers of both states have rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

“Tension started at the Umlapher area in the morning after one personnel of the Assam Police camp allegedly misbehaved with a man from the bordering state on Monday night at a checkpoint,” SP of West Karbi Anglong district A Basumatary was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

There is no restriction on crossing the interstate border.

In protest against the “ill-treatment”, a group of people from Meghalaya gheraoed the Assam Police camp at Umlapher and some of them damaged a bunker of the camp.

The West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police rushed to the spot and held discussions with his counterpart of neighbouring Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The situation was defused and normalcy restored,

“It was a result of a misunderstanding. Everything is peaceful now,” Basumatary told PTI.