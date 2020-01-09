Protests Against CAA Will Continue: Zubeen

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Thursday said that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be long but its language will keep on changing.

Zubeen said this while speaking in the ‘Rangasinga’ programme organized jointly by the artists’ fraternity, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) along with 30 other organizations at Latasil playground.

Speaking at the programme, AASU President, Dipanka Kumar Nath said that after getting citizenship through CAA, the foreigners’ will roam around by insulting the Assamese. He also criticized the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Assam for misinterpreting the people.

Nath said that the Ranasinga will not only for today, it will continue until the fight against CAA ends.

The government is conducting the meetings by speaking about 1 Re rice, LED bulb and electricity.

Participating in the Ranasinga programme, noted Litterateur Deben Dutta said, “There should be unity or else the government will break the movement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his Assam visit as he was scared of the movement and this is our first victory.”

Dutta said that there will be a clash between the Bengali Hindu and Bengali Muslim to run the supremacy and this clash will finish the Assamese. “We can’t rely on Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah tried to shatter the country,” said Dutta.

AASU Adviser, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said the government who cannot provide security to the students of Delhi, how will he secure Assam? The Centre is responsible for the law and order of Delhi but they failed to provide security to the students for which such kind of heinous crime took place in JNU. “The people in Dhemaji are double to participate in the protest than the public arranged with the government money. Peace doesn’t come by walking in the streets. Protests have been done by Congress and leftists but do they brought the protestors in Ranasinga,” Bhattacharya claimed.

Threatening the chief minister Bhattacharya said that there are the indigenous people behind the protests who stand against the government who tried to protect the foreigners’.