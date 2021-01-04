Protests Over Minor Kidnap In Dhubri

A tense situation prevailed on Monday in front of Dhubri’s Tamarkhat police station over a minor kidnapping case. Reportedly, the minor, who hails from Barkhachuwa village, went missing on January 1.

Locals from the village staged a protest against the heinous crime and urged the fast-track court to pass judgment over the case and award death sentence of the culprits.

Moreover, the road leading to the police station became congested as angry protestors blocked the flowing traffic, resulting in a tense situation in the area.

Police later rescued the minor and arrested four people on suspicion that they are involved in the kidnapping.