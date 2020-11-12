PUBG Mobile Announces Return To India After Ban

PUBG Mobile developers have announced the launch of a new game called ‘PUBG Mobile India’, which will cater to the Indian community and its players. The popular mobile game was banned back in September by the Indian government citing security concerns.

PUBG Corporation says the new game has been “created specifically for the Indian market” and will maximize data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations. The company stated that regular audits and verifications on the storage systems will be conducted in order to make sure the data is kept safe.

The developers also informed that the in-game content will be further improved and also customize it to reflect local needs. These changes include a virtual training ground setting, clothing on new characters, and green hit effects instead of red. The new game will also feature an option to restrict game time for younger players.

PUBG Corporation additionally plans to establish a local office in India and hire over 100 employees to enhance communications and services with players.

“In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service,” the developers added as reported by NDTV.

Furthermore, PUBG Corporation and parent company Krafton are planning to make an investment of $100 million in India to “cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries”.

The release date of ‘PUBG Mobile India’ has not been announced yet by the company.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with PUBG Mobile Lite, and 116 other apps in early September by the Indian government and the games were subsequently removed from the Play store and the App Store in the country.