Public Not Upset With Price Rise: Bijaya Chakraborty

BJP Leader Bijaya Chakraborty on Sunday said that the public is not upset with the current price rise in Assam while reacting to I K Songbijit’s joining the saffron party.

Bijaya Chakraborty on Sunday reacted to former militant leader of the NDFB outfit from Northeast India, Assam I K Songbijit joining BJP and said that joining politics is the last hope and courage for everyone and wished the good for everyone.

She further reacted to the price rise issue in the state and said, “the public is not upset with the price rise because we have won the bye-elections in five constituencies.”

She further slammed the Congress party and said that the opposition leaders wanted to be away from the real issue by wearing garlands of onions in their neck.

“When in politics, there is a need of it. Earlier there was no Covid, but it is there now, so there is no way we can control the price rise,” said the former MP.

She also said that nowadays the issues that are discussed within the party are politics, covid, etc including the next strategy.

Additionally, she also said that when it comes to BJP, everything goes right.