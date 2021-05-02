Top StoriesElection 2021National

Puducherry Polls: NDA Leading In 11 Seats

By Pratidin Bureau
Early trends suggest that BJP led-NDA government  is leading in 11 seats in Puducherry while Congress-DMK-led alliance is leading in four seats.

There are a total of 30 Assembly seats in Pudhucherry.

The NDA comprises of of All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

According to exil polls, NDA is slated to win the eletions and form the government in the Union Territory.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 6, along with Tamil Nadu and Kerala.  

