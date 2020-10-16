Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She had travelled to her hometown at Golaghat on an 11-day leave to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52-days training camp.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued an official statement elaborating on Lovlina’s health, “She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam on October 11, as per protocol and tested negative in the initial test. However upon being tested on October 15 again, four days after her return from Assam, before her departure for the European trip in Delhi, she tested positive. She has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation.”

In March earlier this year, Lovlina Borgohain secured the Olympic berth in the 69 kg for India in the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament and with this she also became the first ever sportswoman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

The men’s and women’s boxing team will travel to Italy for training and practice and also participate in tournaments as part of preparations ahead of Tokyo Olympics next year.