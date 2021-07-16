Pulitzer Prize Winner Photo Journalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Afghan-Taliban Clash

An award-winning photojournalist of the Indian News Agency Reuters, Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning chief photographer of Reuters had been covering the Afghan-Taliban clashes since the last few days.

According to reports, Afghan special forces were fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak in the Kandahar district of Afghanistan when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed.

Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar to cover the conflict in the region, earlier this week.

According to reports, Siddiqui had told Reuters that he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel while reporting on the clash on Friday.

He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region. Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” said Reuters in a statement.

However, Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

“Our Ambassador in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities. We are keeping his family informed of the developments,” said the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, while responding to media queries on Friday in New Delhi.

As we pray for Danish’s Siddiqui’s soul to rest in peace, here are few of his great works for Reuters.

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui – RC28QE9BVQWS

In Afghanistan amid Afghan-Taliban Clash. Danish Siddiqui, REUTERS

In Afghanistan amid Afghan-Taliban Clash. Danish Siddiqui, REUTERS

In Afghanistan amid Afghan-Taliban Clash. Danish Siddiqui, REUTERS

In Afghanistan amid Afghan-Taliban Clash. Danish Siddiqui, REUTERS

