Pulwama Attack: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the martyrs’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack and asked the government who will be benefitted the most from the attack and the outcome of the inquiry on Friday.

On Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “We remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

On February 14, 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar drove the explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 CRPF personnel.