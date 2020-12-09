Pulwama Encounter: 3 killed, 1 Civilian Injured

Three unidentified terrorists were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

As per reports, three terrorists killed and one civilian had been shot in his leg when terrorists opened fire during encounter with security forces, Kashmir zone police in a tweet said. The civilian is stable now.

“They were local terrorists and affiliated to Al Badre. We’re searching the area to ensure there’s no old and unused grenade left there,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir on Pulwama encounter.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

Further details awaited.