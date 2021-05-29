Pulwama Martyr’s Wife Nitika Kaul Commissioned Into Indian Army

Nitika Kaul, the widow of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was commissioned in the Indian Army on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the Officers Training Academy in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Kaul can be seen donning the olive green army uniform as she was commissioned into the Indian Army with commander of the Army’s northern command Lt Gen Y K Joshi piping stars on her shoulders.

The PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence shared the video of the same on Twitter.

“#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!,” the PRO Udhampur wrote on twitter.

Army Major Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred in the February 2019 encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. She officially joined the Indian Army as Lieutenant Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal.

It may be noted that Nitika cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview six months after the death of her husband.

Nitika’s husband was part of an operation in Pinglang area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on the trail of those behind the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

He was accorded the Shaurya Chakra for his valour.

