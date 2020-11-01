Pune: Fake Army Recruitment Scam Busted, 3 Held

The Southern Command Liaison Unit (Military Intelligence) and Pune Police’s crime branch in a joint operation on Sunday busted a fake army recruitment racket during a written examination in Pune.

As per reports, three people, including a serving Army jawan, were apprehended during a common entrance exam held at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT).

“We had received information regarding the Army recruitment scam for today’s common entrance exam at AIPT ground from the military authorities. Acting jointly, we detained suspects- Havildar Jaidev Singh Parihar, who works in the recruitment office, Vel Singh Rawat, a tout, and interrogated them,” said Bachchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“These people had promised jobs in the Army to 17 aspirants and had also roped in one Ravindra Rathod to tutor them. He has also been arrested,” he added.

According to Singh, the suspects had planned to take a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh from each candidate.

The DCP further stated that the involvement of these suspects in other scams as well as involvement of more people is currently being probed by the crime branch.