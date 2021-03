A massive fire broke out in a vegetable market in Pune early Tuesday morning, gutting at least 25 shops to the ground.

According to PTI, no casualty was reported in the unprecedented fire that occurred at around 4 am in Shivaji Market.

“After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour,” Pune Municipal Corporation”s fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet ascertained.