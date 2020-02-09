National

Punjab: 2 killed in firecrackers explosion

By Pratidin Bureau
52

In a sensational incident, two people were killed and eleven others sustained serious injuries during a firecracker explosion in Punjab on Saturday. The incident took place during a religious procession taken out near Pahu village in Tarn Taran district.

According to Police, sparks arising from crackers being burst during the religious procession landed on a tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley that was carrying a huge pile of fireworks, causing the explosion, suggested the report.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed and free treatment for the injured at hospitals in the vicinity.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Convicts Of Nirbhaya Incident Not To Hang On Jan 22

Regional

Two more arrested in Karbi Anglong Mob Lynching incident

Regional

Ambubachi Mela from June 22

Top Stories

CAB minus Bangladesh: Akhil still unhappy

Regional

Speeding car rams child in Chaygaon

National

Congress softens its key stand, shifts focus on opposition unity

Comments
Loading...