Punjab: 2 killed in firecrackers explosion

In a sensational incident, two people were killed and eleven others sustained serious injuries during a firecracker explosion in Punjab on Saturday. The incident took place during a religious procession taken out near Pahu village in Tarn Taran district.

According to Police, sparks arising from crackers being burst during the religious procession landed on a tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley that was carrying a huge pile of fireworks, causing the explosion, suggested the report.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed and free treatment for the injured at hospitals in the vicinity.