Punjab CM Channi’s Cousin Brother Jaswinder Singh Joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi‘s cousin brother Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal has joined the BJP on Tuesday ahead of Assembly polls.

He joined the party in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh.

Earlier, several leaders from Punjab including former MLA Arvind Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and former Amritsar councillor Dharamveer Sarin joined the BJP at the party office in the national capital.

The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. 

