Punjab CM Holds Sit-In Protest Against Farm Bills

A sit-in protest was held by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday against the farm laws in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and said we remain indebted to his ‘supreme sacrifice’.

The peaceful protest was held at Khatkar Kalan, which is the ancestral village of late Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister took to his twitter handle to convey the same.

“I along with my colleagues from @INCPunjab held a protest against Centre’s Anti-Farmer Laws at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. Most of our farmers are small & marginal who will be severely impacted by these legislations. We stand by Punjab’s farmers & will do everything to oppose it,” Singh tweeted.

Singh said most farmers in Punjab will be severely impacted by the farm laws as they were marginal in nature.

The three farm bills – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – have been passed by Parliament and received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

In the past few weeks, widespread protests were held in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country against the farm bills.