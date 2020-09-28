Top StoriesNational

Punjab CM Holds Sit-In Protest Against Farm Bills

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
36

A sit-in protest was held by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday against the farm laws in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and said we remain indebted to his ‘supreme sacrifice’.

The peaceful protest was held at Khatkar Kalan, which is the ancestral village of late Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister took to his twitter handle to convey the same.

Related News

SI Exam Scam: Cash Rewards Announced On Fugitives

Balika Vadhu Director Forced To Sell Vegetables

Agri Laws Death Sentence For Farmers: Rahul

Bengal: Complaint Against BJP Leader For ‘Covid…

“I along with my colleagues from @INCPunjab held a protest against Centre’s Anti-Farmer Laws at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. Most of our farmers are small & marginal who will be severely impacted by these legislations. We stand by Punjab’s farmers & will do everything to oppose it,” Singh tweeted.

Singh said most farmers in Punjab will be severely impacted by the farm laws as they were marginal in nature.

The three farm bills – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – have been passed by Parliament and received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

In the past few weeks, widespread protests were held in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country against the farm bills.

You might also like
Top Stories

BPF Claims ‘Lockdown Violation’ by Assam Governor

Regional

CM inaugurates proceeding of handing over land pattas

Pratidin Exclusive

Yeddyurappa steps down before trust vote

Regional

Assam Panchayat elections in January 2019

National

Cows breathe out oxygen: Uttarakhand CM

Health

Corona warrior : Rangiya Nurse tests COVID positive

Comments
Loading...