Punjab Doctors, Nurses Join Farmers’ Protest

As the agitation against centre’s new agriculture laws continues near Delhi, doctors and nurses from Punjab came out in support of the farmers on Sunday and joined the protest at Singhu border. The staff said they are ready to provide medical aid to protesting farmers if they get ill in the frosty weather.

“We are here to support the farmers protest. We also want to serve them if they fall ill. Medical treatment is the basic requirement for everyone because of the cold weather. We would like to help the farmers if they require,” Harshdeep Kaur, a nurse from a hospital in Ludhiana told news agency ANI.

Another doctor, Sukhman Kaur, shared similar sentiments and said, “We are the descendent of Mata Gujri who was a courageous woman from Punjab. We came here to support the protesting farmers. Everybody in Punjab is only demanding the revocation of the (farm) laws.”

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

