Punjab Ex-CM Amarinder Singh To Form New Party, Alliance With BJP Likely

Ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab next year, Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has announced that he will form a new political party.

He also said that he will consider a “seat arrangement” with the BJP and breakaway Akali groups provided the farmers’ protest gets resolved.

Last month, Singh had ruled out any possibility of joining hands with the BJP after meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday evening tweeted, “Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year”.

“Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions,” read another tweet.

The 79-year-old former Congress leader stepped down from the top in Septemeber saying that he suffered “humiliation” in his long and bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and a section of the party MLAs.

However, he is yet to officially quit Congress.

At the time, he had made it clear that he still had enough political heft and would explore options.

“There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes,” he had said, adding that he would decide on his future course of action after discussions with “friends”.

Singh also issued a blistering criticism of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss… If she (Sonia Gandhi) had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have. As a soldier, I know how to do my task,” he had said.