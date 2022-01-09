Punjab Gets New DGP Amid Row Over Security Lapse

Bhawra served as the state intelligence chief under erstwhile CM Capt. Amarinder Singh. He is the third DGP to be appointed by the Channi government during its brief tenure since September last year.

Amid the furore over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Viresh Kumar Bhawra as the state’s new director-general of police (DGP).

The move came just hours before the model code of conduct for assembly elections came into force on Saturday. A 1987 batch IPS officer, Bhawra will replace under fire S Chattopadhyaya after the incidents of January 5 during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

Apart from Bhawra, the names of IPS officers Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar were also amongst discussions to take over from Chattopadhyaya.

An official order released by the state government read, “On the consideration of the panel received from the UPSC, the Punjab governor is pleased to appoint Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS as director-general of police, Punjab (Head of Police Force)”.

“His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders,” it added.

