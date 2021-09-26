Punjab New CM Carries Out His First Cabinet Expansion

Punjab New Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday carried out his first cabinet expansion.

Among those who took oath at a ceremony underway at the Raj Bhavan here were Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh.

Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were the other ministers to be sworn in.

The oath of office and secrecy to the legislators was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A total of 18 MLA, including chief minister can be included in the cabinet, stated a report from PTI.

As per reports, Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh.

Channi’s two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in on Monday.

Earlier, a section of Congress leaders from the state had written to the party”s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against the induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, alleging he was “corrupt and tainted”, added PTI.

Also Read: Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath as Punjab CM