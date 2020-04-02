NationalTop Stories

Punjab: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Died of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
1

Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh died of coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday morning. Singh was a former ”Hazuri Raagi” at Golden Temple and a celebrated artist. He died in Amritsar at around 4.30 am, becoming Punjab’s fifth COVID-19 victim.

He had been put on a ventilator on Wednesday. “His risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma,” KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) said.

Nirmal Singh was admitted to the hospital after he returned from abroad recently and complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30.

According to officials, he had held a large religious gathering in Delhi, Chandigarh and some other places after his return. Along with his family members and relatives, he had also performed a “kirtan” at a house in Chandigarh on March 19.

His two daughters, son, wife, a driver and six others who were with him have been isolated at a hospital.

The government on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 41 deaths.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Sonowal inaugurates ‘Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’ in Assam

Regional

Repolling in 27 centres of Lakhimpur underway

Top Stories

Guwahati-Dhaka fly in Rs 3995

Regional

2nd Case of Burhidihing River Burning Reported Today

Regional

Saina, Sindhu; Attractions of City badminton

Regional

QS India University Rankings: IIT-G retains 10th position

Comments
Loading...