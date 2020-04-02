Punjab: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Died of COVID-19

Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh died of coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday morning. Singh was a former ”Hazuri Raagi” at Golden Temple and a celebrated artist. He died in Amritsar at around 4.30 am, becoming Punjab’s fifth COVID-19 victim.

He had been put on a ventilator on Wednesday. “His risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma,” KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) said.

Nirmal Singh was admitted to the hospital after he returned from abroad recently and complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30.

According to officials, he had held a large religious gathering in Delhi, Chandigarh and some other places after his return. Along with his family members and relatives, he had also performed a “kirtan” at a house in Chandigarh on March 19.

His two daughters, son, wife, a driver and six others who were with him have been isolated at a hospital.

The government on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 41 deaths.