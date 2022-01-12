Punjab Security Breach: Assam CM Sarma Calls For Arrest Of Punjab CM

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called for the arrest of his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and said that the Punjab security lapse incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a blatant attempt to assassinate the PM.

Addressing a press conference on PM Modi’s Punjab visit at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur, CM Sarma said, “A premeditated plan was in place to assassinate the Prime Minister during his visit of Punjab”.

The assassination attempt was plotted with support from Khalistani elements, according to CM Sarma.

Notably, PM Modi visited Punjab on January 2. Citing a sting operation by a prominent news channel, the Assam CM said, “The CID had prior information about the incident. It was not a farmer protest. The conspiracy to assassinate the PM was in place on January 2”.

The Congress high command and CM Channi had together conspired to assassinate the PM, alleged the Assam CM. He further went on to call for the arrest of Punjab CM Channi.

