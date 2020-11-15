National

Punjab: Two Advocates Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - PTC News
116

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, a senior advocate and his assistant were burnt alive after their car caught fire near the Phagwara bypass chowk in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwant Kishore Gupta (62), a resident of Model Town in Hoshiarpur, and his assistant Siya Khullar (37).

As per reports, the incident happened when they were going to Chandigarh from Hoshiarpur on Saturday night and their car rammed into a tree near the Phagwara bypass chowk. It is suspected that the central locking system of the car got jammed and caught fire.

Related News

Tarkishore Prasad To Replace Sushil Modi As Bihar Dy CM

Delhi Air Quality Plunges To ‘Severe’ Category…

Senior BJP Leader Kailash Sarang Passes Away

Nitish Kumar To Return As Bihar CM For Fourth Term

The occupants could not come out in time and were burned alive. The bodies of the victims were charred after being taken out of the car.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot upon getting information and extinguished the fire after half hour.

You might also like
Regional

10 Questions you always want to ask about NRC?

Top Stories

LPG price cut by Rs 100

Sports

Kohli to lead India in ODI series against South Africa

Uncategorized

Kamala Harris’ Husband To Be First ‘Second Gentleman’

Regional

Fani effects Assam flight-train services

Regional

Cabinet approves 2880 MW Dibang MP Project

Comments
Loading...