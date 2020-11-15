Punjab: Two Advocates Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, a senior advocate and his assistant were burnt alive after their car caught fire near the Phagwara bypass chowk in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwant Kishore Gupta (62), a resident of Model Town in Hoshiarpur, and his assistant Siya Khullar (37).

As per reports, the incident happened when they were going to Chandigarh from Hoshiarpur on Saturday night and their car rammed into a tree near the Phagwara bypass chowk. It is suspected that the central locking system of the car got jammed and caught fire.

The occupants could not come out in time and were burned alive. The bodies of the victims were charred after being taken out of the car.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot upon getting information and extinguished the fire after half hour.