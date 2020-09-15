Punjab: Two Arrested Over Terror Links

Punjab police on Tuesday averted a major terror attack with the arrest of two persons associated with a pro-Khalistan terrorist module in Chandigarh.

The persons were allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals, including a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) currently operating from Amritsar jail.

“The Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of inputs about the nefarious designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state by launching terror attacks,” said DGP Dinkar Gupta.

Gupta said six sophisticated weapons (one 9mm pistol, four .32 caliber pistols and one .32 revolver), 8 live ammunition, several mobile phones and an internet dongle were seized from the arrested individuals. They were nabbed at a check post near Hotel Jasahn on Rajpura-Sirhind road.

A case was filed under sections 212, 216, 120 B IPC, 25/ 54/ 59 Arms Act, 1959 r/w sections 13, 16, 18, 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 has been registered against the individuals.