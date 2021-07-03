NationalTop Stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami to be Next Uttarakhand CM

By Pratidin Bureau

BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be chosen as next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. 

A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s dramatic exit, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached the Bhartiya Janta Party’s state headquarters in Dehradun for the All-Party Legislative Meet. He along with other party leaders are going to elect a new CM for the state.  And according to reports, Dhami’s name is on the top of the list.

According to reports, Pushkar Singh Dhami an MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district. 

Rawat handed over his resignation letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya past 11 pm after holding the post for less than four months, hours after returning from New Delhi after his meeting with BJP’s top leadership.

The resignation marked the end of months of seculation, with some politicians such as Aam Aadmi Party’s Somnath Bharti, blaming Rawat’s poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state as the reason for his apparent dismissal from the post.

