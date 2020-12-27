Putin To Get Russian COVID Vaccine Shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to get a shot of the Sputnik V Vaccine against coronavirus.

Addressing the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed”.

Russia has initiated a voluntary vaccination programme starting with senior citizens on Monday.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Putin has mainly worked remotely, held meetings via videolink, and limited travel, Reuters reported.