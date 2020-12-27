Top StoriesWorld

Putin To Get Russian COVID Vaccine Shot

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
25

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to get a shot of the Sputnik V Vaccine against coronavirus.

Addressing the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed”.

Russia has initiated a voluntary vaccination programme starting with senior citizens on Monday.

Related News

COVID: Assam Reports 29 New Cases

COVID Claims Two More Deaths In Assam

NCPCR Urges Assam Govt To Conduct Probe Into Children Homes

Rajinikanth Health Stable, Discharged From Hospital

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Putin has mainly worked remotely, held meetings via videolink, and limited travel, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Regional

Emerging Water Crisis in Guwahati

Top Stories

Filmfare Awards: Gully Boy wins Best Film (Popular)

Top Stories

How bomb blast case was cracked!

Top Stories

Pak could lose the war with India: Imran

Regional

Himatsingka family apologises to Assamese people on employee assault case

World

North Korea’s 2017 nuclear test 10 times stronger than Hiroshima bomb, says…

Comments
Loading...