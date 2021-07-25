NationalSportsTop Stories

PV Sindhu Cruises Ahead In Tokyo Olympics, Sania-Ankita Knocked Out

By Pratidin Bureau

World badminton champion PV Sindhu kickstarted her campaign in Olympics with an easy straight-game win over Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova in the women’s singles.

The 2016 Rio Games silver medallist defeated the 58th ranked Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening match.

Ranked 7 in the world, 26-year-old Sindhu will next play Hong Kong’s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.

Meanwhile, tennis star Sania Mirza and debutant Ankita Raina were knocked out in the first round match against Ukraine’s Liudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok

The Indian tennis duo showcased authority as they won the first set 6-0 but soon lost their rhythm before going down to the Ukrainian twins.

