PV Sindhu Loses Semi Final Clash, Will Compete For Bronze Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau

PV Sindhu lost the Badminton semi final clash of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games on Saturday.

The reigning world champion lost the first game 18-21 and was outplayed in the second game as she lost 12-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics badminton event on Sunday.

He Bing Jiao went down to compatriot Chen Yu Fei in the other semi-final.

Assam Chief Minister showed his support for the Indian Badminton player in a tweet which reads, “PV Sindhu – we continue to admire your tenacity and brilliance. You are a star, and shall always be. Well fought

@Pvsindhu1

. You remain our pride. #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #Badminton.”

Former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted a tweet writing, “Don’t be disheartened

@Pvsindhu1

India is proud of your achievements. You can still come back with a medal for India Flag of IndiaWe will cheer for you in the bronze medal match. #Cheer4India.”

