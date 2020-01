Indian top shuttlers’ PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Masters after being outplayed by familiar foes in the quarterfinals held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

PV Sindhu defeats against world no 2 Tzu Ying in a set of 21-16, 21-16 while Saina Nehwal faces one-sided defeat against Olympic gold medal winner Carolina Marin from Spain in a set of 21-8, 21-7.