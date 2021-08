Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday won the first game against China’s He Bing Jiao in the women’s singles bronze medal match 21-13 to take the lead 1-0.

With this, she has become the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics. She had won a silver medal during Rio Olympics in 2016.

On Saturday, Sindhu lost to world number one Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match (18-21, 12-21).