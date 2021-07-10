PWD Chief Engineer Dies Of Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
PWD Chief Engineer Dies

Chief Engineer of Public Works Department, Dilip Hazarika breathed his last last Thursday.

The deceased Chief Engineer of PWD was suffering from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment.

Dilip Hazarika tested positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday after which he was admitted to the hospital for his medical treatment.

The deceased Chief Engineer was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a private hospital in Guwahati.

Dilip Hazarika breathed his last in the night of Thursday at 8.15 pm. He was a resident of Lastgate in Guwahati.

Also Read: PWD Renamed In Assamese
