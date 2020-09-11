Quarantine Discarded For People Leaving Assam for 96 Hrs

The Assam government on Thursday issued a new directive which states that people who are travelling outside the state but returning within 96 hours won’t have to undergo quarantine for 10 days as required earlier.

“A person who travels to any location outside Assam and returns to the state within 96 hours of departure will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days,” stated the order issued by the state health and family welfare department.

The guidelines in the order also states that mandatory rapid antigen test will be conducted on return. If the test result comes positive, the person shall undergo home isolation or treatment at a Covid care centre as per protocol.

“The person will strictly comply with hygiene and social distancing norms during the stay outside Assam,” the order read.

Additionally, the department also decided to provide Rs 5000 to families of Covid patients who died from the virus and did not receive the body or are unable to bear the cremation expenses.