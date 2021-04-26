R Ashwin Withdraws From IPL To ‘Support Family’ Amid Pandemic

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner R Ashwin has announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL 2021 to ‘support his family’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he would return if things get better.
Taking to twitter, he wrote,”I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals.”
Meanwhile, DC, in a tweet, responded to Ashwin’s decision and offered full support.
“Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99 Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals,” it tweeted.
This comes just after yesterday’s nail-biting match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the former clinching the win after the first Super-Over of the season.