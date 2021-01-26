R-Day: Assam Guv Unfurls Tricolour

Celebrations of the 72nd Republic Day has commenced in Guwahati, Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi has unfurled the national flag in Khanapara field.

“I wish everyone a happy Republic Day. I offer my salutations to the freedom fighters of our nation for their spirited endeavour to free our country from the shackles of foreign dominion. I pay my sincere homage to the founding fathers and the farmers of our Constitution and the great leaders who shaped our destiny. I pay my respects to the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police forces for protecting us and sacrificing their lives for us,” the governor said.

“Last year was challenging for all of us due to the ongoing pandemic. The government’s timely healthcare management and necessary steps taken in this regard, we have been successful in containing the pandemic here,” adding, “Let us all stand united and work for each other to combat the pandemic”.

The Governor urged the citizens to take pledge for ensuring development of the nation, protect the children from all kinds of exploitation, and ensure dignity of of the poor and the underprivileged sections of the society.

In the last four years, over 3.28 lakh landless indigenous people of the state has been provided with land pattas, the governor during his deliberation asserted.

Developmental works have been undertaken to ensure the rights of Jati Mati Veti in both Brahmaputra and Barak valley, the governor said.

The government has given priority to the development of Namghars and provided with financial assistance, the governor added.