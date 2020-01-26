R-Day: Assam Tableaux depicts bamboo, cane crafts

The splendid Assam tableau shined at the 71st Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday in all its glory.

Tableaux of Assam depicts bamboo and cane crafts from the state. The tableau of Assam has also showcased Xattriya tradition in the form of ‘Bhortal Nritya’ discovered by renowned Xattriya artiste Narahari Burha Bhakat.

Sixteen states and Union Territories and Six Central Ministries have participated in the Republic Day Parade this year at Rajpath in New Delhi.

For this year’s Republic Day celebrations Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest. The Republic Day parade ceremony started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, and where he payed tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country; this is the first time the PM has payed tribute at the war memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, as the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

This is the third time that a Brazilian President was the chief guest at the Republic Day. The last time a Brazilian President was the chief guest was in 2004 when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the parade.