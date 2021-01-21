R-Day Checking: Two Police Officials Injured

In a tense situation, a police officer along with a constable has been injured during a checking ahead of republic day on Thursday at Khewaghat in Doboka.

As per sources, there was regular police checking at the region. During the check-up, the police checked the vehicle without any documents. Simultaneously, a dispute occurred between the owner of a vehicle without a driver’s license and the police.

The situation gradually turned ugly when some people threw stones towards the police officers.

In order to save their lives, the police fired seven shots to control the situation.

Dabaka police officer identified as one Rituparna Gogoi along with constable, Joynal Uddin, was injured in the incident.

Later, Abdullah Ahmed, the owner of the vehicle was arrested on charges of involvement in the incident.

Moreover, high-ranking police officials, including Hojai’s Additional Superintendent of Police, were present at the scene to control the whole situation and an investigation is underway.