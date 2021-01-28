R-Day Violence: Amit Shah Visits Injured Cops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Shushrut Trauma Centre and Tirath Ram Hospital in the Civil Lines area to take stock of the health condition of the policemen who sustained injuries during the violent protest of the farmers’ on Republic Day.

According to Delhi Police, over 300 policemen received injuries in the violence that broke out at ITO after protesting farmers deviated from their tractor march route and came inside the national capital.

A high-level meeting was also called by the union home ministry soon after the incident directing to maintain law and order situation and to deploy additional police personnel.

The farmers’ unions have distanced themselves from the violence claiming that outsiders instigated protesters. But whoever was involved will not be spared, the Centre has issued a warning on Wednesday. Apart from Punjabi actor, singer Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, FIRs have been registered against union leaders including Rakesh Tikait among others. Union leaders have also been issued a notice asking them to explain their failure in controlling the protest while they gave an undertaking to the Delhi Police while the routes of their march were being negotiated.

Protesters have accused police personnel of resisting them by barricading. As a group of protesters moved towards Akshardham, Police resorted to tear gas shelling. However, the situation at ITO and then later at Red Ford became tense.